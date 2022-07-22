HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) last year’s performance of -27.26% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $179.17, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $182.925 and dropped to $178.60 before settling in for the closing price of $178.81. Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has traded in a range of $164.47-$279.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.70%. With a float of $223.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 516,086. In this transaction SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of this company sold 2,358 shares at a rate of $218.87, taking the stock ownership to the 11,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s SVP & Chief Ethics Officer sold 500 for $215.38, making the entire transaction worth $107,690. This insider now owns 11,373 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.25) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.88% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.26, a number that is poised to hit 3.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Looking closely at HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.56.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $190.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.38. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $183.29. Second resistance stands at $185.27. The third major resistance level sits at $187.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $174.64.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.29 billion has total of 295,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,752 M in contrast with the sum of 6,956 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,945 M and last quarter income was 1,273 M.