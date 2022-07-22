Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of GXO Logistics Inc.’s (GXO) performance last week, which was 12.85%.

Company News

On July 21, 2022, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) opened at $42.92, higher 1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.23 and dropped to $42.805 before settling in for the closing price of $43.22. Price fluctuations for GXO have ranged from $38.08 to $105.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 589.30% at the time writing. With a float of $107.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.19, operating margin of +3.20, and the pretax margin is +1.93.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GXO Logistics Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 311,814,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,447,500 shares at a rate of $57.24, taking the stock ownership to the 6,468,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,447,500 for $57.24, making the entire transaction worth $311,814,900. This insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in total.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 589.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, GXO Logistics Inc.’s (GXO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.60 in the near term. At $45.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.28. The third support level lies at $41.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Key Stats

There are currently 114,856K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,940 M according to its annual income of 153,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,083 M and its income totaled 37,000 K.

