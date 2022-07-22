Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is expecting -15.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4089, soaring 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.433 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Within the past 52 weeks, LKCO’s price has moved between $0.36 and $1.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 284.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.40%. With a float of $333.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Looking closely at Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6460. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4353. Second resistance stands at $0.4507. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4023, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3847. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3693.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 159.46 million based on 385,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,070 K and income totals -68,800 K. The company made 5,331 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,125 K in sales during its previous quarter.