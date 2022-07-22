MongoDB Inc. (MDB) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $309.16, up 3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $320.90 and dropped to $306.7275 before settling in for the closing price of $307.57. Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has traded in a range of $213.39-$590.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.00%. With a float of $65.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.71 million.

The firm has a total of 3544 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.26, operating margin of -33.12, and the pretax margin is -34.66.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 182,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 588 shares at a rate of $309.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,322,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s President & CEO sold 4,991 for $264.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,319,868. This insider now owns 199,753 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -35.12 while generating a return on equity of -92.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MongoDB Inc., MDB], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 21.41.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $270.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $398.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $323.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $329.36. The third major resistance level sits at $337.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $309.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $301.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $295.30.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.77 billion has total of 68,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 873,780 K in contrast with the sum of -306,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 285,450 K and last quarter income was -77,290 K.