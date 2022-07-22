Neogen Corporation (NEOG) posted a 5.28% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $22.44, up 1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.03 and dropped to $22.35 before settling in for the closing price of $22.43. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has traded in a range of $21.13-$47.80.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.00%. With a float of $107.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.82 million.

The firm has a total of 1841 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.91, operating margin of +15.83, and the pretax margin is +16.07.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 50,092. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 1,400 shares at a rate of $35.78, taking the stock ownership to the 2,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 21,242 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.00 while generating a return on equity of 7.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Neogen Corporation, NEOG], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.39. The third major resistance level sits at $23.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.71.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.36 billion has total of 107,818K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 468,460 K in contrast with the sum of 60,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 128,240 K and last quarter income was 5,440 K.