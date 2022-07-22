No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bunge Limited (BG) performance over the last week is recorded 6.96%

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $90.91, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.53 and dropped to $90.65 before settling in for the closing price of $91.89. Over the past 52 weeks, BG has traded in a range of $73.15-$128.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.10%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bunge Limited (BG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.85) by $1.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.85% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bunge Limited’s (BG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.47, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.11.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.53 in the near term. At $93.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.77.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.77 billion has total of 151,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,152 M in contrast with the sum of 2,078 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,880 M and last quarter income was 688,000 K.