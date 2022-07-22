No matter how cynical the overall market is, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) performance over the last week is recorded 9.21%

On July 21, 2022, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) opened at $237.53, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $243.37 and dropped to $237.53 before settling in for the closing price of $237.87. Price fluctuations for NSC have ranged from $217.00 to $299.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.50% at the time writing. With a float of $238.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.30 million.

The firm has a total of 18100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 241,840. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $241.84, taking the stock ownership to the 34,255 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 27,871 for $247.54, making the entire transaction worth $6,899,221. This insider now owns 62,728 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.92) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.04% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.38, a number that is poised to hit 3.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Norfolk Southern Corporation, NSC], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.79.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $233.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $264.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $244.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $246.84. The third major resistance level sits at $250.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $235.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $232.80.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

There are currently 238,333K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,142 M according to its annual income of 3,005 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,915 M and its income totaled 703,000 K.