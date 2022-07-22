Search
Now that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s volume has hit 1.45 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On July 21, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $4.19, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.07 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for TIGR have ranged from $2.68 to $20.31 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 117.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $70.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1134 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 23.01%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

The latest stats from [UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was inferior to 3.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.36. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.82.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are currently 164,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 625.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 264,490 K according to its annual income of 14,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,630 K and its income totaled -5,880 K.

