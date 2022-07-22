Now that Warner Music Group Corp.’s volume has hit 1.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

July 21, 2022, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) trading session started at the price of $28.40, that was 0.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.78 and dropped to $27.99 before settling in for the closing price of $28.32. A 52-week range for WMG has been $23.74 – $50.23.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 10.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 162.70%. With a float of $114.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.50, operating margin of +12.22, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warner Music Group Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 382,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $38.25, taking the stock ownership to the 434,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $37.97, making the entire transaction worth $379,700. This insider now owns 444,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.41% during the next five years compared to 64.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 179.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.81 in the near term. At $29.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.23.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are 514,814K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.15 billion. As of now, sales total 5,301 M while income totals 304,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,376 M while its last quarter net income were 92,000 K.