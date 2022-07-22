Phillips 66 (PSX) average volume reaches $4.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 21, 2022, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) opened at $84.45, lower -1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.31 and dropped to $81.525 before settling in for the closing price of $86.85. Price fluctuations for PSX have ranged from $63.19 to $111.28 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.70% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.02, operating margin of +1.09, and the pretax margin is +1.55.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 16,093,635. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 146,700 shares at a rate of $109.70, taking the stock ownership to the 656,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 59,100 for $110.21, making the entire transaction worth $6,513,452. This insider now owns 48,201 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.17 while generating a return on equity of 6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.75, a number that is poised to hit 5.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Looking closely at Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.19.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.96. However, in the short run, Phillips 66’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.50. Second resistance stands at $87.80. The third major resistance level sits at $90.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are currently 481,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 111,476 M according to its annual income of 1,317 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 36,179 M and its income totaled 582,000 K.