Pool Corporation (POOL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,296 M

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $371.04, plunging -10.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $375.00 and dropped to $351.06 before settling in for the closing price of $396.75. Within the past 52 weeks, POOL’s price has moved between $324.14 and $582.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.10%. With a float of $38.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pool Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 193,542. In this transaction President/CEO of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $387.08, taking the stock ownership to the 61,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 300 for $391.86, making the entire transaction worth $117,557. This insider now owns 808 shares in total.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.15) by $1.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 35.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Pool Corporation (POOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.04, a number that is poised to hit 7.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

The latest stats from [Pool Corporation, POOL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.80.

During the past 100 days, Pool Corporation’s (POOL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $379.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $457.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $370.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $384.82. The third major resistance level sits at $394.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $346.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $336.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $322.81.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.09 billion based on 40,074K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,296 M and income totals 650,620 K. The company made 1,413 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 179,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.