Recent developments with ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.61 cents.

Analyst Insights

On July 21, 2022, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) opened at $0.3898, lower -3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3931 and dropped to $0.3751 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for CFRX have ranged from $0.39 to $4.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.40% at the time writing. With a float of $37.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38 employees.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContraFect Corporation is 4.87%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.70% during the next five years compared to 42.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, ContraFect Corporation’s (CFRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 717.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 314.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9168, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2308. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3917 in the near term. At $0.4014, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4097. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3737, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3654. The third support level lies at $0.3557 if the price breaches the second support level.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Key Stats

There are currently 39,333K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,157 K.

