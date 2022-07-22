Recent developments with Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.51 cents.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $10.05, up 4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.68 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $10.15. Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has traded in a range of $6.91-$50.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.90%. With a float of $47.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.86, operating margin of -471.34, and the pretax margin is -470.27.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 482,170. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 477,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 14,779 for $47.56, making the entire transaction worth $702,889. This insider now owns 58,254 shares in total.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -458.94 while generating a return on equity of -43.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.90 in the near term. At $11.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.68. The third support level lies at $9.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 499.02 million has total of 48,656K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,360 K in contrast with the sum of -125,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,720 K and last quarter income was -20,930 K.