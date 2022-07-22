Search
Sana Meer
Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) kicked off at the price of $0.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

On July 21, 2022, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) opened at $0.44, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4977 and dropped to $0.4312 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for MARK have ranged from $0.38 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 268.90% at the time writing. With a float of $93.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.34%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Remark Holdings Inc., MARK], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4505, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8615. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5042. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5342. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5707. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4377, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4012. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3712.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

There are currently 105,158K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,990 K according to its annual income of 27,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,670 K and its income totaled -25,430 K.

