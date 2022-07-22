Revlon Inc. (REV) is 17.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $5.36, up 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.0699 and dropped to $5.3401 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Over the past 52 weeks, REV has traded in a range of $1.08-$17.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.90%. With a float of $5.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.15, operating margin of +6.61, and the pretax margin is -9.66.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Revlon Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.65) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -64.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Revlon Inc.’s (REV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

The latest stats from [Revlon Inc., REV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was inferior to 7.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Revlon Inc.’s (REV) raw stochastic average was set at 51.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 251.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.41. The third major resistance level sits at $6.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. The third support level lies at $4.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 309.72 million has total of 54,254K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,079 M in contrast with the sum of -206,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 479,600 K and last quarter income was -67,000 K.