SLNO (Soleno Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -6.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 21, 2022, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) trading session started at the price of $0.194, that was -6.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1961 and dropped to $0.181 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for SLNO has been $0.13 – $1.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.50%. With a float of $47.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 9.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1772, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3926. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1955 in the near term. At $0.2033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2106. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1804, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1731. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1653.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

There are 80,089K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.53 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -30,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,724 K.