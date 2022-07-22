Search
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) with a beta value of 1.36 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

July 21, 2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) trading session started at the price of $114.57, that was 1.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.905 and dropped to $112.71 before settling in for the closing price of $114.23. A 52-week range for SWK has been $99.43 – $207.03.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.40%. With a float of $150.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.68, operating margin of +14.11, and the pretax margin is +10.51.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 511,624. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,244 shares at a rate of $157.71, taking the stock ownership to the 15,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 6,611 for $155.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,030,738. This insider now owns 6,789 shares in total.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.7) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Looking closely at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) raw stochastic average was set at 23.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.37. However, in the short run, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.86. Second resistance stands at $117.98. The third major resistance level sits at $120.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Key Stats

There are 150,965K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.31 billion. As of now, sales total 15,617 M while income totals 1,600 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,448 M while its last quarter net income were 180,100 K.

Investors must take note of Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR) performance last week, which was 12.44%.

Shaun Noe -
Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.17, plunging -2.24% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s volume has hit 1.45 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On July 21, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $4.19, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A look at Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (PENN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 21, 2022, with Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) stock priced at $34.14, up 0.93% from the...
Read more

