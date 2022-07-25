$1.05M in average volume shows that Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is heading in the right direction

On July 22, 2022, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) opened at $1.18, lower -5.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.1207 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for FAMI have ranged from $1.01 to $14.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.50% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of +7.26, and the pretax margin is +6.19.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Farmmi Inc. is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Farmmi Inc., FAMI], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3280, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4590. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2131. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2962. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3424. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0838, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0376. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9545.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Key Stats

There are currently 22,319K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,290 K according to its annual income of 2,360 K.