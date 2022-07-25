$17.68M in average volume shows that Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is heading in the right direction

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $29.405, plunging -10.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.30 and dropped to $26.11 before settling in for the closing price of $29.75. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $13.64 and $176.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -208.70%. With a float of $196.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2233 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.23, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -49.77.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -49.50 while generating a return on equity of -28.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) saw its 5-day average volume 17.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 15.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.34 in the near term. At $31.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.54. The third support level lies at $20.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.26 billion based on 286,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 870,460 K and income totals -430,920 K. The company made 354,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.