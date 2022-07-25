Search
-37.37% percent quarterly performance for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $0.7795, down -8.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.7022 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has traded in a range of $0.65-$1.59.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 34.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.40%. With a float of $170.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.53 million, its volume of 1.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9539, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0436. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7577 in the near term. At $0.8078, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8355. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6799, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6522. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6021.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.82 million has total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 153,110 K in contrast with the sum of 41,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,670 K and last quarter income was 3,670 K.

