4.24% volatility in Nucor Corporation (NUE) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 22, 2022, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) opened at $129.20, lower -6.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.72 and dropped to $119.27 before settling in for the closing price of $128.52. Price fluctuations for NUE have ranged from $88.50 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 879.50% at the time writing. With a float of $264.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +25.62, and the pretax margin is +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 5,491,919. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 48,768 shares at a rate of $112.61, taking the stock ownership to the 135,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 4,000 for $160.00, making the entire transaction worth $640,000. This insider now owns 46,994 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.29) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.02, a number that is poised to hit 8.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.54.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.30 in the near term. At $134.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $138.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.40.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are currently 266,062K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,484 M according to its annual income of 6,827 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,493 M and its income totaled 2,096 M.