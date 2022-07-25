A look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.60, plunging -10.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.5349 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Within the past 52 weeks, AGRX’s price has moved between $0.53 and $53.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.00%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 4,874,376. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,734,560 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 21,654,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 26,200 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $33,096. This insider now owns 514,910 shares in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.80, a number that is poised to hit -6.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.47 million, its volume of 7.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1319, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.3400. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5820 in the near term. At $0.6236, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6471. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5169, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4934. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4518.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.04 million based on 4,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,100 K and income totals -74,890 K. The company made 1,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.