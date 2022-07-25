AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) 20 Days SMA touches -6.85%: The odds favor the bear

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $0.2544, down -7.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2589 and dropped to $0.2255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has traded in a range of $0.16-$1.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -30.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $145.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Looking closely at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4513. However, in the short run, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2537. Second resistance stands at $0.2730. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2203, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2062. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1869.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.23 million has total of 147,114K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -35,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 440 K and last quarter income was -8,670 K.