Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.13 million

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $3.11, down -8.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1568 and dropped to $2.8001 before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has traded in a range of $1.13-$10.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -561.80%. With a float of $25.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.98 million, its volume of 11.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 257.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.09 in the near term. At $3.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.38.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 146.42 million has total of 51,612K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,070 K in contrast with the sum of -20,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,260 K and last quarter income was -4,100 K.