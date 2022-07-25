Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,280 K

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $12.16, down -5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.16 and dropped to $11.11 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $5.03-$27.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.40%. With a float of $24.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of -25.19, and the pretax margin is -13.28.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 47,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.42, taking the stock ownership to the 483,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $12.28, making the entire transaction worth $30,704. This insider now owns 36,798 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -12.21 while generating a return on equity of -15.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 158.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

The latest stats from [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.86 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.63. The third major resistance level sits at $13.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.95.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 301.66 million has total of 26,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,600 K in contrast with the sum of -2,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,280 K and last quarter income was 2,240 K.