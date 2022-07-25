Search
Sana Meer

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) volume exceeds 1.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

July 22, 2022, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) trading session started at the price of $2.56, that was -7.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. A 52-week range for ABUS has been $1.93 – $6.50.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.80%. With a float of $108.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.43 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.05, operating margin of -652.07, and the pretax margin is -693.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 27.11%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,018,000. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,303,403 shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -693.91 while generating a return on equity of -56.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.16.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are 148,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 354.08 million. As of now, sales total 10,990 K while income totals -76,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,580 K while its last quarter net income were -15,770 K.

Sana Meer

