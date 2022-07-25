Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 22, 2022, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) trading session started at the price of $2.07, that was 7.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. A 52-week range for BBAR has been $1.98 – $4.72.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.10%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

The firm has a total of 6242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., BBAR], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.90.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

There are 204,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.02 billion. As of now, sales total 2,545 M while income totals 98,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 747,050 K while its last quarter net income were 39,360 K.