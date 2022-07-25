Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,910 K

July 22, 2022, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was 15.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. A 52-week range for BAOS has been $0.96 – $9.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -170.70%. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 128 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.55, operating margin of -229.80, and the pretax margin is -172.50.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is 96.35%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -172.50 while generating a return on equity of -11.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74

Technical Analysis of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s (BAOS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2629, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6385. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $2.1433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4667.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Key Stats

There are 9,144K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.14 million. As of now, sales total 3,910 K while income totals -6,750 K.