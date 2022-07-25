Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is 27.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $4.55, down -6.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.59 and dropped to $4.19 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has traded in a range of $2.31-$13.56.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.80%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 463 employees.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 51,099. In this transaction Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer of this company sold 16,069 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 676,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer sold 16,430 for $5.39, making the entire transaction worth $88,558. This insider now owns 635,721 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 58.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.49 in the near term. At $4.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. The third support level lies at $3.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 845.84 million has total of 198,160K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,570 K in contrast with the sum of -32,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,570 K and last quarter income was -44,480 K.