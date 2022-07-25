Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) with a beta value of -1.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 22, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $0.42, lower -5.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $0.33 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -40.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 327.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 45.05 million, its volume of 26.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8406. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4186 in the near term. At $0.4343, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4436. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3936, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3843. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3686.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 440,270K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 163.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -68,160 K.