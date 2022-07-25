Can Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) drop of -5.56% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $1.075, down -8.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.52-$15.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -536.60%.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 31.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 87.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1526, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7777. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0667. Second resistance stands at $1.1133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. The third support level lies at $0.9067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 473.55 million has total of 332,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -36,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -32,573 K.