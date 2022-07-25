Search
Shaun Noe
ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.17 million

Company News

On July 22, 2022, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) opened at $23.61, lower -5.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.84 and dropped to $22.14 before settling in for the closing price of $23.50. Price fluctuations for CCXI have ranged from $13.11 to $42.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 22.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -123.80% at the time writing. With a float of $60.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 178 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.25, operating margin of -408.29, and the pretax margin is -413.03.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 99,129. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,863 shares at a rate of $25.66, taking the stock ownership to the 19,138 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s Director sold 37,500 for $35.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,165. This insider now owns 15,275 shares in total.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -413.03 while generating a return on equity of -39.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -123.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)

Looking closely at ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s (CCXI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.29. However, in the short run, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.29. Second resistance stands at $24.42. The third major resistance level sits at $24.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.89.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Key Stats

There are currently 71,193K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,220 K according to its annual income of -131,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,460 K and its income totaled -38,610 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

