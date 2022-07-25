Search
admin
admin

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 20 K

Top Picks

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $2.24, down -17.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has traded in a range of $1.27-$7.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -19.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -191.40%. With a float of $78.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.35, operating margin of -4573.52, and the pretax margin is -8753.71.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 23,470. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,400 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 26,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $40,738. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8753.71 while generating a return on equity of -244.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 263.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7146. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1967 in the near term. At $2.5533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8567.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 157.93 million has total of 87,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,980 K in contrast with the sum of -173,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -24,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.61%

-
Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4964, plunging -4.80% from the previous trading...
Read more

$41.04M in average volume shows that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
July 22, 2022, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) trading session started at the price of $7.05, that was -5.97% drop from the session before....
Read more

$2.94M in average volume shows that Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
On July 22, 2022, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) opened at $1.05, lower -7.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.