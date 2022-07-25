Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.77% last month.

July 22, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) trading session started at the price of $0.1474, that was -8.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1545 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for CSCW has been $0.11 – $1.25.

With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.19 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.53%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 14.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1311, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3373. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1479. Second resistance stands at $0.1634. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1724. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1144. The third support level lies at $0.0989 if the price breaches the second support level.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

There are 114,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.76 million. As of now, sales total 6,780 K while income totals -8,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,183 K while its last quarter net income were -2,144 K.