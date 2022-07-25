Search
CUK (Carnival Corporation & plc) dropped -5.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On July 22, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) opened at $8.76, lower -5.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.84 and dropped to $8.14 before settling in for the closing price of $8.74. Price fluctuations for CUK have ranged from $7.43 to $24.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -35.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.90% at the time writing. With a float of $145.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.13 million, its volume of 3.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.67 in the near term. At $9.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.27.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are currently 185,724K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,908 M according to its annual income of -9,501 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,401 M and its income totaled -1,834 M.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is expecting 1.43% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.40, plunging -13.79% from the previous trading day....
Read more

BlackBerry Limited (BB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.13%

Shaun Noe -
July 22, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) trading session started at the price of $6.21, that was -4.51% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

7.32% volatility in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) stock priced at $2.28, down -7.05% from the...
Read more

