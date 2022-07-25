Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $3.49, down -8.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.495 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has traded in a range of $2.12-$11.91.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.00%. With a float of $71.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.12, operating margin of +4.35, and the pretax margin is -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$1.4. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.63. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.72.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 229.79 million has total of 78,927K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,905 M in contrast with the sum of -78,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 829,800 K and last quarter income was -183,100 K.