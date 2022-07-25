Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) last year’s performance of 3.09% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Search
Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $5.84, down -8.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.81. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $4.32-$11.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.40%. With a float of $153.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 36.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 57,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 405,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $13.58, making the entire transaction worth $67,877. This insider now owns 284,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 262.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Looking closely at Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 10.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.62. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.71. Second resistance stands at $6.07. The third major resistance level sits at $6.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 834.44 million has total of 156,707K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,180 K in contrast with the sum of 1,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,940 K and last quarter income was -14,730 K.

