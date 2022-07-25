Search
First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) is expecting -74.07% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 22, 2022, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) opened at $0.18, lower -5.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1889 and dropped to $0.1613 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for FWBI have ranged from $0.13 to $8.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.50% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Wave BioPharma Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.76) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

Looking closely at First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s (FWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2851, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2113. However, in the short run, First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1847. Second resistance stands at $0.2006. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2123. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1571, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1454. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1295.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Key Stats

There are currently 20,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -58,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,627 K.

