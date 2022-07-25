Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) volume exceeds 1.19 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

On July 22, 2022, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) opened at $13.62, lower -5.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.00 and dropped to $12.96 before settling in for the closing price of $13.81. Price fluctuations for FRSH have ranged from $10.51 to $53.36 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -278.00% at the time writing. With a float of $101.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 70,312. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $14.96, taking the stock ownership to the 16,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11, when Company’s Director sold 4,685 for $14.97, making the entire transaction worth $70,134. This insider now owns 15,940 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -48.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The latest stats from [Freshworks Inc., FRSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.53 million was inferior to 2.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 23.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.37. The third major resistance level sits at $14.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.62.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are currently 284,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 371,020 K according to its annual income of -192,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,640 K and its income totaled -49,060 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) volume hitting the figure of 6.85 million.

Sana Meer -
Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.294, plunging -11.91% from the previous trading...
Read more

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) volume exceeds 1.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
July 22, 2022, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) trading session started at the price of $13.77, that was -4.35% drop from the session before....
Read more

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) 20 Days SMA touches 7.60%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) stock priced at $0.77, down -6.91% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.