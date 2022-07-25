Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 22, 2022, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) trading session started at the price of $0.3571, that was 29.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.375 and dropped to $0.305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. A 52-week range for GFAI has been $0.25 – $7.65.

With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1781 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 0.38%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

The latest stats from [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.05 million was superior to 8.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4809, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1244. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3883. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2483.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are 41,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.63 million. As of now, sales total 35,150 K while income totals -5,480 K.