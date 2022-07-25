HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 66,700 K

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.54, plunging -11.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5406 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.45. Within the past 52 weeks, HIVE’s price has moved between $2.82 and $28.00.

With a float of $383.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.75, operating margin of +48.56, and the pretax margin is +64.01.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 8.62%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +63.78 while generating a return on equity of 56.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.33

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

The latest stats from [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.6 million was superior to 1.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 393.55 million based on 82,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,700 K and income totals 42,540 K. The company made 80,847 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,246 K in sales during its previous quarter.