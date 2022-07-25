InMode Ltd. (INMD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 357,570 K

A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock priced at $29.73, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.67 and dropped to $28.01 before settling in for the closing price of $29.76. INMD’s price has ranged from $20.60 to $99.27 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 73.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.20%. With a float of $69.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 362 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.01, operating margin of +46.61, and the pretax margin is +46.99.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of InMode Ltd. is 16.61%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +46.14 while generating a return on equity of 49.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.20% during the next five years compared to 225.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are InMode Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) raw stochastic average was set at 34.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.11 in the near term. At $31.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.79.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.34 billion, the company has a total of 83,241K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 357,570 K while annual income is 164,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 85,920 K while its latest quarter income was 30,980 K.