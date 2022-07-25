Investors finally get a glimpse of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) volume hitting the figure of 1.2 million.

On July 22, 2022, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) opened at $5.99, higher 3.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. Price fluctuations for GGAL have ranged from $5.75 to $12.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 57.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.90% at the time writing. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9275 employees.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.27 in the near term. At $6.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. The third support level lies at $5.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

There are currently 147,469K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,111 M according to its annual income of 326,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 101,573 M and its income totaled 10,655 M.