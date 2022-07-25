Investors finally get a glimpse of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) volume hitting the figure of 6.85 million.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.294, plunging -11.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.2399 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, TUEM’s price has moved between $0.19 and $4.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -6.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.30%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1607 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 374,920. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 227,224 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 3,507,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s CMO bought 100,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $168,000. This insider now owns 295,000 shares in total.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) saw its 5-day average volume 9.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 247.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4268, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4726. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2867 in the near term. At $0.3234, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3468. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2266, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2032. The third support level lies at $0.1665 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.29 million based on 85,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 690,790 K and income totals 2,980 K. The company made 159,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.