Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) performance last week, which was 96.43%.

Analyst Insights

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.07, soaring 103.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTD’s price has moved between $1.01 and $7.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 2.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 300.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.84.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 815.96 million based on 245,610K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 196,060 K and income totals 157,300 K. The company made 430,149 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410,629 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 5.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
July 22, 2022, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) trading session started at the price of $7.70, that was -5.43% drop from the session...
Read more

A look at GameStop Corp.’s (GME) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On July 22, 2022, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) opened at $36.88, lower -6.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) volume hitting the figure of 1.43 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) stock priced at $0.54, down -7.99% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.