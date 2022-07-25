Search
Investors must take note of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) performance last week, which was 2.78%.

Company News

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $35.12, down -4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.41 and dropped to $32.00 before settling in for the closing price of $34.13. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has traded in a range of $19.25-$179.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.30%. With a float of $781.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

In an organization with 10422 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 190.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.59. Second resistance stands at $36.71. The third major resistance level sits at $38.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.89. The third support level lies at $27.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.54 billion has total of 900,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,000 K in contrast with the sum of -4,688 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,000 K and last quarter income was -1,593 M.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.93%

Shaun Noe -
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $41.93, plunging -6.01% from the previous trading day....
Read more

SE (Sea Limited) dropped -7.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
July 22, 2022, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) trading session started at the price of $82.50, that was -7.28% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

5.37% volatility in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
On July 22, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) opened at $17.10, lower -8.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

