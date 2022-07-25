Investors must take note of Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) performance last week, which was -12.62%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $0.731, down -8.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.784 and dropped to $0.6926 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has traded in a range of $0.36-$4.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.50%. With a float of $337.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 693 employees.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 11.82%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5302, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2431. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7565 in the near term. At $0.8159, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8479. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6651, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6331. The third support level lies at $0.5737 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 255.74 million has total of 372,675K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,340 K in contrast with the sum of -64,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 506,641 K and last quarter income was 1,280 M.