Last month’s performance of 1.62% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) stock priced at $4.05, down -6.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.7241 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. HYLN’s price has ranged from $2.69 to $10.30 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -119.00%. With a float of $109.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1314.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

The latest stats from [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was inferior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $3.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 657.26 million, the company has a total of 173,568K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 200 K while annual income is -96,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340 K while its latest quarter income was -27,110 K.