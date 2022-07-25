Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 11.46% for Missfresh Limited (MF) is certainly impressive

Company News

On July 22, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) opened at $0.30, lower -5.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.2606 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for MF have ranged from $0.15 to $8.09 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

In an organization with 1429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Missfresh Limited (MF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.85 million. That was better than the volume of 5.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3482. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3063. Second resistance stands at $0.3229. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3457. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2669, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2441. The third support level lies at $0.2275 if the price breaches the second support level.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are currently 206,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 935,690 K according to its annual income of -251,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,122 M and its income totaled -973,668 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) plunged -9.90 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) on July 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.04, plunging -9.90% from the previous trading...
Read more

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.33 million

Steve Mayer -
July 22, 2022, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) trading session started at the price of $0.8789, that was 12.20% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 22, 2022, with Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) stock priced at $11.24, down -6.56% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.