Last month’s performance of 34.09% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is certainly impressive

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) kicked off on July 22, 2022, at the price of $29.31, down -17.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.50 and dropped to $24.36 before settling in for the closing price of $30.44. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has traded in a range of $15.26-$30.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.60%. With a float of $36.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 205,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.54, taking the stock ownership to the 245,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 17,458 for $20.72, making the entire transaction worth $361,730. This insider now owns 205,812 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.09% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

The latest stats from [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.51. The third major resistance level sits at $33.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.23. The third support level lies at $18.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 922.89 million has total of 38,214K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,677 M in contrast with the sum of 132,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 788,730 K and last quarter income was 61,980 K.